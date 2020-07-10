Trending Now

CUT ABOVE THE REST

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

CUT ABOVE THE REST

Sen. Richard Gordon (fourth from left), chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Covid-19 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Biotech grounds in Los Baños town, Laguna province, on July 10, 2020. With him are Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez, Laguna Rep. Ruth Hernandez; Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar; UP President Danilo Concepcion; and Cabuyao Mayor Rommel Gecolea. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Back To Top