CUT ABOVE THE REST

Sen. Richard Gordon (fourth from left), chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Covid-19 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Biotech grounds in Los Baños town, Laguna province, on July 10, 2020. With him are Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez, Laguna Rep. Ruth Hernandez; Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar; UP President Danilo Concepcion; and Cabuyao Mayor Rommel Gecolea. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA