“CUTE! This little girl mimics Vice Ganda’s OOTD and slays it”

A young online personality named Bhriella Kydeil Pink West has caught the attention of It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda after he saw the girl mimicking his looks.

“Can’t get over these photos!!!! San ko ba mahahagilap tong batang to?!” Vice tweeted upon seeing the photos of Bhriella.

Cant get over these photos!!!! San ko ba mahahagilap tong batang to?! https://t.co/JNh3iQIO9l — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 20, 2020

The host-comedian added, “Extra Extra!!!! Major Major!!!”

According to her Instagram profile, Bhriella is a 2-year-old vlogger. Her account is run by her mother. Aside from Vice, Bhriella dressed up as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Elsa of Frozen in the past.