“CUTENESS! Kathryn Bernardo aces the Copy That Face Challenge”

Talented actress Kathryn Bernardo flexes her facial expressions along with her niece Lhexine.

After posting a DIY video on how to make your own face mask, Kathryn Bernardo shared what else she has been doing while spending home quarantine at home with her family. The Kapamilya actress who is known to have a very close relationship with her seven-year-old niece Lhexine shared Instagram videos of themselves playing with the Copy That Face filter on Instagram wherein they have to replicate the facial expression that appears on the screen every few seconds. Kathryn flexed just how versatile an actress she is by acing the challenge with flying colors while having fun with her niece at the same time.

Aside from bonding with her family, Kathryn has also been staying fit and sharing her online workouts with friends. In honor of her 24th birthday last month, fans of the actress and her love team with Daniel Padilla held a fundraiser to help raise donations for efforts to help those affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown. Kathryn has also donated food and medical supplies to frontliners from her own funds to help support the fight against the COVID-19 virus.