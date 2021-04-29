CXLOE Announces ‘Heavy Part I’ 2021 Tour Dates

Australian dark pop songstress CXLOE will officially return to the live arena this May and June for her biggest headline tour to date.

Off the back of the release of her debut EP Heavy Part I, CXLOE will play shows in Sydney and Melbourne along with regional stops in Wollongong, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle and Queensland’s Big Pineapple Festival.

“So stoked to be finally touring my debut EP Heavy Part I!,” says the artist in a statement. “I feel so lucky we get to play live music in Australia and can’t wait to play these songs that I’ve been sitting with for so long. It will be the first time I get to play my new single ‘Cry and Drive’ so I’m really excited for everyone to see a different side of me and my music. The song is vulnerable and sonically unlike anything I’ve put out before.”

To give fans a taste of what’s to come for these much-anticipated shows, CXLOE has also announced that her first single for 2021 ‘Cry & Drive’ will be released next Thursday 6 May.

See tour dates and ticketing details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

CXLOE ‘Heavy Part I’ 2021 Tour Dates

For Sydney and Melbourne shows: Frontier Members Pre-sale that will run for 24 hours beginning at Tuesday 4 May (12noon AEST). General public tickets will be available Friday 7 May (12noon AEST).

Friday, 21st May

The Night Cat, Melbourne (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 22nd May

Big Pineapple Festival, Wombye, QLD

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 28th May

Friday Juice, Wollongong

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 4th June

The Lab, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 5th June

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 11th June

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney (Early show | 6:00pm / Late show | 9:00pm)

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 13th June

The Cambridge, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website