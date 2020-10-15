CXLOE Takes On The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ For Triple J Like A Version

CXLOE has taken over the triple j Like A Version studios this week. Taking us back to 1994, she’s delivered a fiery and emotive recreation of an absolutely iconic song, ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries.

The cover trades the grungy guitar riffs and heavy percussion of the original for sweet cello and lighter percussion sounds. While CXLOE trades those signature Dolores O’Riordan yodels out with these huge vocals that hit the feels hard.

We also received CXLOE’s original ’12 Steps’. The opening track off of her debut EP Heavy Pt 1, she keeps all the same hectic energy from the original.

In her Behind the Like A Version interview, she spoke about her love for the song and the feeling they were trying to achieve.

“We were playing around with keeping some of the original instruments that are in the original song. So you know, live drums, electric guitar, but it was kind of leaning too ‘rocky’,” she said.

“We really wanted it to be synth-based and quite dreamy. We had to eliminate a few instruments to achieve that.”

CXLOE’s debut EP Heavy Pt 1 is out today.

Catch her take on The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, her original ’12 Steps’, and her interview below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]