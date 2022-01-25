Cyberport houses nearly 60 WealthTech startups offering diverse solutions, helping to promote inclusive wealth management and improve industry efficiencyEric-2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 25 January 2022 – According

to a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) report, Hong Kong’s asset and

wealth management business recorded an increase in assets under management

(AUM) of over 20 percent year-on-year, to HK$34.9 trillion, as of end 2020. As

one of the region’s most robust wealth management hubs, Hong Kong holds considerable

potential for WealthTech development. As the largest FinTech community in Hong

Kong, Cyberport houses nearly 400 FinTech start-ups, including around 60

WealthTech companies which offer diverse technology solutions covering B2B, B2C

and B2B2C businesses. These solutions both address individual users’ varying

financial needs and assist financial institutions in improving the efficiency

of their wealth management services.

Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission

Officer of Cyberport, said, “WealthTech has become

one of Fintech’s fastest-growing areas in recent years. According to a market

report, the global wealth management

software market is anticipated to more than double from nearly $2.5 billion in

2019 to $5.8 billion by the end of 2025. WealthTech can lower the cost of

wealth management services and enhance the efficiency of product development

and operation, in turn lowering the threshold for customers to enjoy

personalized investment products and wealth management advice. In addition to

catering for all investment stages, WealthTech can help financial institutions

scale up their customer base. The Cyberport community features a number of

outstanding WealthTech start-ups, and I believe that the cross-border Wealth

Management Connect will open up further market opportunities for them.”

From financial

management to investment appreciation

Wealth

management begins with saving and managing consumption. Cyberport incubatee StevTech has launched a Cantonese intelligent wealth management

program called ‘Sui Gor’. Users can record their bills through a Cantonese voice-recognition

bookkeeper, while the system analyzes their spending habits using artificial

intelligence (AI). The system can propose the most suitable expenditure according

to the user’s financial goals in order to help develop saving habits.

When sufficient

savings have been accumulated, it is time to add value to wealth. WealthTech can

provide investment advice and related products. Cyberport incubatee

AQUMON uses

algorithms and AI to assist financial institutions as well as individual users

who may lack the time or financial knowledge to choose more diversified

investment products at a lower cost, so as to easily carry out appropriate

asset allocation. AQUMON’s main

investment portfolio currently includes exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios

and themed stock portfolios, and it boasts 100,000 registered APP users. StashAway, a digital wealth manager from Singapore, provides users with automated

and personalized ETF global asset allocation portfolio management according to each

user’s risk tolerance level and financial goals, while adjusting the portfolio in

accordance with market conditions at the user’s acceptable risk level. Stashaway

entered Hong Kong last April and settled at Cyberport, and now has more than

US$1 billion in assets under management.

In

addition, Cyberport incubatee LORA

Technologies has developed

an AI engine that can analyze market data such as stock charts and financial

statements, helping to recommend suitable stocks for investors according to the

user’s investment preferences while automatically performing stock transactions

at opportune times. For investors who want to choose their own stocks, iDDY, another Cyberport incubatee, has used AI and machine

learning to develop an intelligent investment assistant. When the user sends a

voice command, the investment assistant program will search a large amount of

financial information while simultaneously analyzing it, sending relevant

information to the user for reference in real time.

Expanding

investment channels for professional investors

In addition to retail investors,

the Cyberport Community’s products and platforms meet the needs of professional

investors. ALTIVE

has launched fund products investing in private equity, private debt and real

estate, offering alternative investment opportunities for professional

investors. Moonfare

provides a technology platform that enables high-net-worth individuals and

family offices to invest at a lower threshold in top ranked private equity

funds selected by the team. It also cooperates with private banks and other

wealth management institutions, allowing relevant institutions to offer customers

opportunities to invest in the top ranked private equity funds.

