Cybersex operator falls in police raid in Southern Leyte

ORMOC CITY — Police arrested a suspected cybersex operator and rescued her two children in Barangay San Pedro, Sogod town, Southern Leyte on Wednesday, July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isabel (not her real name), 39, did not resist arrest.

Major Alfred Dauz, chief of the Sogod Police Station, said he ordered the conduct of surveillance operations against the suspect after receiving reports about her illegal operations.

FEATURED STORIES

After validating the reports, the police managed to secure a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Ma. Daisy Paler Gonzalez of the Regional Trial Court in Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

The operation resulted in the rescue of her children aged 12 and 16.

Seized during the operation were at least three cellular phones and other gadgets.

The suspect was brought to the Sogod Municipal Police Station for proper disposition while the rescued minor victims were turned over to social workers.

While the law against human trafficking allows the media to identify the suspect, the Inquirer has withheld her name to protect the identity of her children.

RELATED STORY:

15 kids saved from cybersex den ‘run’ by 2 teen girls – PNP

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>