Cyclone formation unlikely until weekend — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone formation in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) remains unlikely until weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

“Wala tayong namo-monitor na low pressure area. Hanggang sa pagtatapos ng linggong ito ay maliit ang tiyansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina in a public forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We are not monitoring any low pressure area. Tropical cyclone formation is unlikely until weekend.)

Badrina then added that most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, may experience favorable but humid weather conditions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the chances of localized thunderstorms occurring, especially in the afternoon or evening, are not ruled out.

FEATURED STORIES

The residents of Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao were also warned against scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Below is a list of Pagasa’s forecast temperature range for the country’s key areas and cities on Wednesday:

Metro Manila – 25℃ to 35℃

Baguio – 18℃ to 26℃

Tagaytay – 21℃ to 31℃

Laoag – 26℃ to 33℃

Tuguegarao – 25℃ to 36℃

Legazpi – 26℃ to 33℃

Puerto Princesa – 26℃ to 33℃

Kalayaan Islands – 26℃ to 34℃

Cebu – 26℃ to 32℃

Tacloban – 25℃ to 32℃

Iloilo – 26℃ to 33℃

Cagayan de Oro – 25℃ to 32℃

Zamboanga – 24℃ to 34℃

Davao – 26℃ to 33℃

RELATED STORIES