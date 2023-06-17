Cyclone-free weekend in PH but rain still possible due to localized thunderstorms, ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine boundary, but various weather systems may still trigger rain showers across the archipelago over the weekend, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist Daniel Villamil said “mostly fair weather conditions” may prevail throughout the country over the next 24-hour period.

“Sa ngayon ay wala pa rin tayong binabantayang low pressure area (LPA) sa loob at labas ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) na maaaring makaapekto sa bansa for the next three to five days. For the next 24 hours ay pangkalahatang maaliwalas na panahon pa rin ang ating mararanasan sa buong bansa kasama na dyan ang Metro Manila,” said Villamil in a public weather forecast.

(Currently, we are not monitoring an LPA inside or outside PAR that could affect the country for the next three to five days. For the next 24 hours, we will still experience generally fair weather throughout the country including Metro Manila.)

Although generally fair weather is expected, Pagasa is not ruling out the possible occurrence of scattered rains, especially in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Villamil likewise noted that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) – or the weather system that forms when winds from northern and southern hemispheres meet – is still affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Magdudulot [ang ITCZ] ng pag-ulan sa mga nabanggit na lugar, [ngunit] ang mga ulan na ito ay hindi magtatagal at kadalasang mula 30 minutes hanggang dalawang oras lamang,” he furthered.

(The ITCZ will bring rains in the said areas, but these rains will not last long and may only be experienced from 30 minutes to two hours.)

No gale warning is in effect over the country’s seaboards. This means that fishermen with small boats and other sea vessels are allowed and safe to sail.