Cyclone Listed in Gartner’s 2021 RPA Magic Quadrant, Opens Singapore Branch to Expand Global Footprint with Focus on Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On July 26th, Gartner, Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, the leading global independent research institution, released its 2021 RPA Industry Magic Quadrant and included Chinese RPA providers for the first time. With strengths in innovation, product strategy and strong regional presence, Cyclone Robotics is listed in Gartner’s 2021 RPA Magic Quadrant. It once again signifies that Cyclone has become a world-leading RPA provider, especially after the company was shortlisted as the only Chinese RPA provider and recognized as the ‘Outstanding Performer’ by Forrester Wave, another global leading independent research firm in March this year. To date, Cyclone is the only RPA provider in China to have been included in the authoritative reports published by both Gartner and Forrester.

It is believed that Gartner Magic Quadrant is one of the most credible and authoritative research reports of its kind, and influences the buying decisions of CIOs on technology and service vendors. Cyclone Robotics has experienced rapid growth in the last three years with an average annual growth rate of 400%. With the strength of its core technology, market leadership, innovation capabilities, and strategic investments, Cyclone Robotics has not only earned a superior position among Chinese RPA providers, but have also become a serious competitive force in the international arena.

Innovation capabilities are one of Cyclone Robotics’ strengths to maintain its competitiveness in the global RPA industry. According to Gartner, “Cyclone Robotics has invested heavily in AI to deliver services like CIRI (Cyclone Intelligent Robotics Interface) and the Cyclone Robotics AI Skill platform, while also providing a strong foundation for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing capabilities and supporting standards-based Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) orchestration. CIRI is an AI-enabled and attended RPA feature available on desktops and mobile devices that can automate routine workflows.”

In terms of product strategy, Gartner states that “Cyclone Robotics is focused on offering end-to-end automation by expanding beyond standard RPA use cases. It delivers AI/ML features, low-code UI creation, and support for IoT and edge automation use cases.”

Dr. Jia Kui, CPO of Cyclone Robotics, said: “Gartner Magic Quadrant is renowned in software market for its structured, professional and comprehensive research methodology and in-depth market trends insights. I am thrilled to see Cyclone, as a young RPA provider, is included in the report for the first time and earns the highest-ever rank among all Chinese RPA vendors. The recognition of Gartner will encourage us to continue expanding the capabilities of RPA in practice to be the leading RPA providers to the world.

According to Gartner, The RPA software market remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the enterprise software market. Despite COVID-19 uncertainties, the RPA software segment’s revenue grew by 38.9% in 2020, outpacing all other segments and far exceeding the 8.9% growth of the overall enterprise software market. Through leveraging the strong market demand and a customer-centric mindset, Cyclone is committed to enabling companies in any industry to address their “last mile” challenges in digital transformation through its reliable, comprehensive, and tailored RPA products and services. Its success has not gone unnoticed in the market – Gartner pointed out that Cyclone has a large customer base in the Asia-Pacific region, enjoying strong market recognition, popularity, and local competitive advantages.

It is reported that the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly becoming a strategic location for global RPA suppliers, especially in Southeast Asia and developing economies where the demand is strong. Singapore, as the financial and technology core of Southeast Asia, is putting a lot of effort into promoting its Smart Nation initiatives, which is aimed at empowering citizens and creating more jobs and opportunities for them by harnessing digital technologies. To achieve this, there is a push to apply technology more systematically and extensively to improve the lives and work of citizens, which has led to a boom in the development of smart technology and businesses. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the need for faster digital transformation, greater automation to increase efficiency, reduce costs, optimize resources, and minimize risks. In response to these market trends and the demand for RPA technology, Cyclone has established its Singapore Branch in this year to support and enable the delivery of RPA + AI to meet industry needs in the Asia Pacific. Cyclone’s full offering will lower the barrier of entry for new users, with full onboarding support and the ability to co-exist with an organization’s existing technology investments. The traditional selection and implementation of RPA has been to solve for process optimization and enable digitalization. Cyclone goes further by offering ‘Smart’ RPA, backed by an intuitive AI platform that better delivers digital transformation, with inbuilt OCR, ML, NLP and strong text recognition and data integration capabilities.

“80% of our client base is in the Asia Pacific, which gives us a natural lead among competitors in terms of local insight, multi-industry expertise and market resources. The opening of our Singapore branch not only allows us to bring forward our full-range of products and services to meet the increasing demand for RPA in Singapore and the region, but also helps us begin to explore and establish win-win partnership opportunities by empowering our local partners to achieve scaled business benefits through Cyclone’s RPA+ ecosystem. With our portfolio of solutions, we believe Cyclone can become a powerful ally in supporting Singapore’s Smart Nation Vision, and help drive true digital transformation in Southeast Asia,” said Vincent, founder and CEO of Cyclone.

About Cyclone Robotics

Cyclone Robotics completed its Series B in 2020, raising nearly $40 million USD. The team has grown to 400 members currently across 13 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving over 500 global customers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch, covering Southeast Asia, Japan, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand to empower companies across all industries to realize digital transformation with its full RPA products & services portfolio. The firm is committed to maintaining and growing its position as a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in the era of hyper-automation.

Gartner, ‘Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation’, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Naved Rashid, Paul Vincent, Keith Guttridge, Melanie Alexander, July 26, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.