Cynthia Villar Opposes Socialized Housing in Las Piñas City

Cynthia Villar Questions Socialized Housing for Poors in Las Piñas City

Senator Cynthia Villar has questioned the alleged plan to build socialized housing for low-income families in Las Piñas City.

The Senator strongly opposed the proposal to construct social housing in Las Piñas City due to the high cost of the land there. Villar looked into the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s (SHFC) position in the housing project that would be constructed in the aforementioned city during the hearing of the Senate committee on urban planning, housing, and resettlement, chaired by Sen. JV Ejercito.

They are the ones doing the financing, according to SHFC Vice President Florencio Carandang Jr. He further explained that they employ a contractor developer after lending to the homeowners in the HOA (homeowners association), based on the report.

Villar, however, quickly stopped Carandang and asserted that because land in Las Pinas is so expensive, it is unlikely that unofficial settlers will be able to construct a home there. The senator pointed out that homeless individuals are just indigent and can only afford modest housing.

“How can these poor people do that? I question them because they’re planning to build on a property that I think is very expensive for those ISF (informal settler families),” Villar told Carandang.

“Alam mo naman ‘yung mga homeless, mahihirap lang sila (You know these homeless people. they are poor). They can only afford cheap houses, if ever,” she added.

Organized associations of low-income people are assisted in purchasing and developing land under the SHFC Community Mortgage Program. Its goal is to provide residents of impoverished areas with a lot on which they can construct their own homes. But Villar claimed that no one would be forced to live in poverty in Las Piñas.

“This is what I discovered, this is where we will be built. No one will build socialized housing in Las Piñas because the land here is already expensive. Those who can afford to buy houses cannot buy here. There are levels that can do that. Not everyone who can afford can buy in Las Piñas,” said Villar.

