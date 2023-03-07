D ASIA TRAVELS SDN BHD to Participate in MATTA Fair 2023, Offering Travel Packages and Honeymoon deals for couples for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — D ASIA TRAVELS, a leading travel agency in Malaysia, is excited to announce its participation in MATTA Fair 2023. The fair will be held at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur from March 17-19 March, 2023. D ASIA TRAVELS will showcase a wide range of international travel packages for Malaysians, including destinations such as Turkey, Sri Lanka, Kerala, Delhi, Bali, Maldives and many more.



D ASIA TRAVELS

The promotion will start from March 10 until March 31, 2023, with the travel period from March 2023 to March 2024. The company is offering exclusive discounts and travel deals to encourage Malaysians to explore the world and experience new cultures.

Special Matta Fair Deals – 4 Days 3 Nights 2023

Bali Tour Package – Start from RM780 Per Person

Bali Villa Honeymoon Package – Start from RM1999 Per Couple

Maldives Honeymoon Package Start from RM3699 Per Couple

Kerala Honeymoon Package 5 days 4 Nights start from RM2499 Per Couple

According to Ms Anezah Ikbaal, the director of D ASIA TRAVELS , “We are thrilled to participate in MATTA Fair 2023 and offer our customers some amazing international travel packages. We understand that many Malaysians are eager to explore the world and we want to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so.”

D ASIA TRAVELS is committed to providing exceptional travel experiences for its customers. With over 12 years of experience in the industry, the company has established itself as a trusted and reliable travel agency in Malaysia. The team of travel experts at D ASIA TRAVELS are dedicated to providing personalized travel packages to meet the unique needs and preferences of each customer.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the world with D ASIA TRAVELS. Visit their booth at MATTA Fair 2023 from March 17-19, 2023, or contact them directly to book online your holiday packages today.

For more information, please visit www.dasiatravels.com.