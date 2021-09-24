DA defends ‘unobligated’ funds

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) defended its “unobligated” and “unliquidated” funds amounting to at least P46.681 billion, saying this was mainly due to discontinued activities because of the restrictions and health protocols brought about by the pandemic.

This, after the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (Pcafi) reiterated its call for the agency to publicly explain the issue. To recall, Pcafi first demanded the DA to explain the matter in a letter to Agriculture Secretary William Dar dated Sept. 1, 2021, after the Commission on Audit (CoA) released its 2020 regular audit report on the department.

“Sixty days have now passed from the release of the final report of CoA regarding the performance of DA on the use of public funds. We would like therefore to seek clarification from your office,” Pcafi President Danilo Fausto said.

“As you are well aware, we are working very hard to help increase the budget of DA and these CoA findings will greatly jeopardize our effort of generating additional resources for our agriculture sector,” he added.

In its report, CoA cited three main items: the P4.553-billion “unobligated amount” due to delays in procurement process and discontinuance of project implementation; P9.896-billion (16.6 percent of total DA budget) returned budget due to delay in delivery of goods; and delayed submission of disbursement vouchers for payment; and P17.542 billion “non-liquidated” fund.

The non-liquidated fund is in the form of DA’s fund transfers to national government agencies, local government units, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and people’s organizations.

“Government officials are the steward of public funds and it is incumbent upon them to make sure that these funds are properly accounted for in the interest of the public that it serves,” Fausto said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

DA responds

In DA’s defense, Dar said the P4.55-billion unobligated amount includes balances under Republic Act (RA) 11519 or the “Bayanihan to Recover as One Act” (Bayanihan 2) funds of P2.8 billion in December 2020. Considering that the funds under Bayanihan 2 were released between last week of October until the early part of December, the DA chief said the amount was extended per RA 11519 and RA 11520 that extended the availability of the 2020 national budget.

As of Aug. 15, 2021, the Agriculture department has already obligated P3.7 billion, according to Dar.

“The root cause of the unobligated amount is due to the pandemic. Activities were discontinued and there were difficulties in implementation due to health protocols and travel restrictions. Further, there was failure of biddings due to sudden price increases brought about by the pandemic,” he explained.

Similarly, Dar attributed the P9.896-billion returned budget to the restrictions and health protocols brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Around P4.1 billion is attributed to the failure of bidding in the procurement of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs, and conduct of planned activities,” he added.

In fact, only P5.9 billion out of the P9.8 billion was reverted to the National Treasury, Dar said, citing that the NCA (notice of cash allocation) of said amount came late and lapsed, “but the DA immediately requested from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) the same amount for release in the first quarter of 2021, which the DBM favorably acted upon.”

With this, the fund was used for planned projects that were implemented for this year, Dar stressed.

Meanwhile, the remaining P3.9 billion, which represents the loan proceeds of the World Bank-funded Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), is a “continuing” initiative, according to Dar. “Thus, the fund was utilized in 2021 for respective planned PRDP projects.”

Dar also cited that the bulk of the P17.54-billion “non-liquidated fund” have been liquidated in 2021.

“We continue to adhere strictly to the requirement that liquidation reports must be supported with duly signed original documents, but due to health protocols and travel restrictions, there were difficulties encountered in enforcing the submission even as the DA was never remiss in sending demand letters,” Dar asserted.