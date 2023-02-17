DA eyes planting of hybrid seeds in 1.5M hectares of land across PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture on Friday said that it is eyeing to sow hybrid seeds across 1.5 million hectares of land.

The plan was spurred by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval of using hybrid rice over inbred rice for increased crop production.

The DA “will promote the planting of hybrid seeds to 1.5 million hectares of rice land during the dry season,” said Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Operations Arnel De Mesa in a statement.

Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City or Soccsksargen, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are among the DA’s target provinces for production.

“Based on a joint study by the DA and local government units, the hybrid system has produced 41% higher yield than inbred conventional seeds for the past two years,” said the DA.

According to the DA, P30 billion has been allocated under the National Rice Program for hybrid and inbred seeds, production machinery, irrigation and training activities.

