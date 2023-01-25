D&A Jewellery: Spectacular Flagship Jewellery Boutique Opens In Singaporeimage-2.png

D&A Jewellery aims to create a whole new shopping experience with the luxurious, contemporary, jewellery store for the modern fine jewellery and precious gems consumer. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the flagship boutique located on the 3rd floor of ION Orchard, will encompass a multitude of experiential elements, from installations to eclectic furnishing and artworks from renowned artists, together with a stunning selection of rare and precious gems, as well as exceptionally crafted fine and high jewellery, will provide jewellery aficionados with an immersive shopping experience.
A reflection of the distinct personalities of the founders, Daria and Anna Ginsburg, D&A Jewellery has built a strong following amongst local jewellery lovers with their artistic expression and creativity through private events and exclusive showcases in Singapore in the past two years. Every jewellery creation is unique and exceptionally handcrafted, and fashioned with the modern, stylish, and empowered woman in mind, and every gem is meticulously sourced for its rarity and value.
For more information, please visit www.da.style or checkout their Instagram @da_jewellery
D&A Flagship Boutique now open at 2 Orchard Turn, #03-04, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801
