DA okays 60,000-MT fish importation

THE Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 60,000 metric tons (MT) of fish to augment domestic supplies in conjunction with the closed fishing season.

“We are doing a balancing act wherein our primordial concern is to enhance and sustain the development of our fisheries sector and provide our fellow citizens affordable fish…,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a statement on Friday.

The importation was recommended by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in coordination with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority and in consultation with the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council and industry stakeholders.

“Such policy decision eases the pressure on food inflation, thus benefiting mostly our poor countrymen whose purchasing power has been reduced due to the economic slowdown and the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dar said.

The department will be issuing a certificate of necessity to import (CNI) for 60,000 MT of small pelagic fish, such as round scad or galunggong, mackerel and bonito, that will be sold in public wet markets, particularly in Metro Manila and fish-deficient areas in the country.

Domestic fish catches have been declining and a closed fishing season is implemented every year to allow stocks to recover. This runs from July 1 to August 31 in the Davao Gulf; November 15 to February 15 in the Visayan Sea; December 1 to February 28 in the Sulu Sea; and November to January in Northeast Palawan.

The import certification will be valid from September 2 to December 2021. The approved quantity is slightly smaller than a 65,000-MT fourth-quarter supply deficiency projected by the BFAR.



The National Economic Development Authority has recommended the importation of up to 200,000 MT for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

An administrative order setting guidelines to implement the CNI was also signed by Dar.

Importers of good standing who are also compliant with food safety guidelines will be allowed to participate in the importation to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants.

The 60,000 MT will be apportioned through an auction system and the imported fish should arrive in the Philippines within 20 days from receipt of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances.

“The last ship-out date from exporting country should be one month before the closed fishing season to prevent hoarding,” the Agriculture department said.

The imported fish should be sold at P88 per kilo wholesale or lower.