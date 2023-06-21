DA readies steps to ease unstable veggie prices

MANILA, Philippines — Amid unstable prices of certain commodities, such as tomato and eggplant, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said it would not hesitate to bring in produce from “other sources” to help ease food prices.

In an interview on Wednesday, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said the agency observed that prices of these vegetables have increased, mainly due to unfavorable weather conditions, but also to some other reasons.

Wholesale prices

“Based on our historical data, prices of tomato have declined in the trading post, but it increased at the retail level,” said Evangelista, referring to the hubs across the country where produce are bought and sold at wholesale prices.

According to the DA official, the usual rainy season in May and June will definitely affect the wholesale price at the trading post.

“In the case of eggplants, we have seen an upward price movement of as much as P20 at the retail level,” she added.

Eggplant retails from P60 to P100 per kilogram as of Wednesday, higher than P85 per kg in the same period last year, based on the DA’s price monitoring.

On the other hand, tomatoes are sold from P45 to P75 per kg from P50 per kg previously.

Evangelista said the DA is exploring various ways, such as food mobilization, looking for other sources of commodities and beefing up the presence of Kadiwa stores nationwide to ease the upward pressure on food prices.

Produce from elsewhere

“What we’re trying to do now is to bring in other commodities from other areas to ease the supply and the demand requirements of [the National Capital Region],” Evangelista said.

Acting on President Marcos’ instructions, Evangelista said the DA is also in discussions with local government units and some government agencies to open additional Kadiwa outlets, hoping to sell food items to the consumers at affordable prices.

Further, the agency is in discussions with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help in the rollout of the food stamp program.

“We are still in the exploratory stage and hopefully we will finalize our game plan for the partnership with the DSWD. But most likely, the Kadiwa on Wheels will be a big part of their program,” she added.

