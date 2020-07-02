DA: Stop pork smuggling to keep new swine flu strain away

The G4 swine flu strain that is capable of triggering a pandemic was reportedly discovered in China.

“Dapat wala nang smuggling ng mga pork and pork products na galing China,” DA Secretary William Dar said in a televised briefing.

(Smuggling of pork and pork products from China should stop.)

“Kaya nakikiusap po kami sa mga nagnenegosyo na nagpaparating pa rin illegally itong pork and pork products galing China. Wag nating dagdagan ang problema natin sa bansa,” he added.

(We are appealing to businessmen who are smuggling pork and pork products from China. Let’s not add to the country’s problems.)

Dar assured that the agency is working to prevent the entry of tainted pork products to the country.

The DA also earlier assured that the Philippines still imposes importation ban on pork and pork products from China.

