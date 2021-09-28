DA to confiscate smuggled veggies from China

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday vowed to go after and confiscate the remaining smuggled vegetables from China that are currently flooding the local market.

“We will confiscate all smuggled vegetables. That’s the direction,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar told the media in a virtual briefing. The DA has received reports that cheap imported carrots and other vegetables were proliferating the markets nationwide.

To address this, Dar said the DA has launched an investigation to locate all smuggled vegetables that entered the country, which will also be examined to ensure food safety.

Based on initial reports, he said the shipments, originating from China, entered the country via Subic port, which were misdeclared as other items.

The entry of fresh vegetables into the country is prohibited, according to Dar.

“In terms vegetables, the government only issues permit on frozen and processed vegetables intended for embassies and hotels. For a public market, they have to go through Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) to get import clearance,” he explained.

Earlier, the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Areas complained over the smuggled carrots being delivered to Cebu City every week, which are being sold at P50 per kilo in various markets.



Also last month, local farmers and traders raised issues over the alleged hot cabbages being distributed in Divisoria market in Metro Manila at P70 per kilo, which is much lower than the prices of Benguet cabbage pegged at P115 to P125 per kilo.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations Ariel Cayanan explained that smuggled food items enter the country for several reasons such as misdeclaration and no documentation. “If this happens, it does not pass through our borders, that is why there is no way to check those,” he said partly in Filipino.

This was echoed by Dar, saying: “If smuggled, they have their own time. The don’t follow due process.”

While the food safety investigation is still ongoing, Dar advised consumers to temporarily shift away from buying vegetables such carrots, cabbage and ginger, and encouraged them to purchase locally-produced food items.

Moreover, the DA is yet to identify the companies and importers responsible for the shipments, Dar said.