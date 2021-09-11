DA wants higher budget for high value commodities

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is seeking an increased budgetary support for corn, high value crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries, following success in the rice sector.

With a record first semester yield of 8.8 million metric tons (MMT) this year, the country expects to harvest an all-time high of 20.4 MMT, topping last year’s bumper crop of 19.4 MMT.

“We want to replicate what we did in rice with the rest of the agri-fishery sector, particularly in emerging commodities where we have comparative advantage,” said agriculture secretary William Dar, during the deliberations of the DA’s proposed 2022 budget, conducted by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations, on September 8, 2021.

The DA chief explained how the success in rice became one among the stellar growth areas that kept Philippine agriculture sector’s contraction in the first semester of 2021 to a mere 0.7 percent despite the downward pull of the livestock subsector.

“We can still multiply the export potentials of Philippine mangoes, coconuts, pineapple, sugarcane, and milkfish. We have made a name on the world stage through these exports, and we all know it takes deep resources to uphold world class stature,” said Dar.

In terms of investments in agriculture, the DA chief wishes the Philippines to be at par with its Asean neighbors, as several of them allot a big share as a percentage of their national budget, underscoring that “their respective agriculture sectors became their springboard for industrialization.”

For instance, he said Vietnam devotes 6.5 percent of its national budget to agri-fishery sector, while Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have invested 3.4, 3.6, and 2.3 percent, respectively.



In comparison, “we in the Philippines only allot 1.6 percent of our national budget to the agriculture sector. Hence, we have a lot of catching up to do,” Dar said.

Despite said investment, the sector showed its resilience, as it continues to serve as a major source of economic growth amid the pandemic, he added.

Meanwhile, he thanked several legislators, as they suggested increasing the proposed DA 2022 budget by P30 billion, led by Magsasaka Partylist Rep. Argel Joseph Cabatbat, who said “the 11.5-percent increase in the national budget should be reflected in the budget allocation for the agri-fishery sector.”

Other Congressmen who supported the move were: Deogracias Victor Savellano (Ilocos Sur, 1st Dist); Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City, 2nd Dist); Tyrone Agabas (Pangasinan, 6th Dist.); and Ron Salo (KABAYAN Partylist).

“Increased investments are well and good, but it is in increasing productivity levels and diversification that we will find our footing and transition towards a more vibrant agri-based food manufacturing industry and our uncontested name in export markets,” Dar said.

Dar also mentioned that the DA is continuing to fight the African Swine Fever, and gearing up for the recovery of the hog sector. “We have been dogged in our pursuit of the development and trial of a vaccine, and repopulation of the industry.”

The DA will also continue to digitalize and expand enrollments in the national farmers’ registry or the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, according to Dar.

“It is our good fortune to serve the government at such a difficult time. I humbly ask you – the Honorable Members of the House of Representatives – to consider our proposed 2022 strategies, plans and budget, for we are confident we are doing right by our expanded base of stakeholders: the farmers, fishers, consumers, entrepreneurs, and other industry partners in the Philippine food systems,” Dar ended.