Daanbantayan Island in Cebu placed under state of calamity
CEBU CITY — The northern town of Daanbantayan has been placed under a state of calamity after more than 60 percent of its population were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon “Ursula.”
The declaration was contained in a resolution passed by the municipal council during a special session on Thursday to enable the municipal government to tap its calamity funds and help the typhoon victims.
Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura told the Inquirer that at least 19,000 families or 50,000 individuals were displaced by the typhoon when it released its wrath on Christmas Eve.
“Most of these residents are in Carnaza and Malapascua islands, where we have difficulty in terms of communication. They badly need food,” he said.
Daanbantayan is a first class municipality with a population of more than 80,000 located about 123 km north of Cebu.
Part of its territorial jurisdiction are six islands and islets, which are known diving sites and tourist destinations.
These include Carnaza and Malapascua islands.
During Ursula’s onslaught, the town was placed under storm signal number 3.
During the special session, the council approved the release of P3.2 million in calamity fund.
Shimura said they have asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to deliver 17,000 food packs to the town, of which the priority recipients were the residents of Malapascua and Carnaza.
“We need food. Aside from food, our constituents also need housing materials. Although it is not like the effect of (supertyphoon) Yolanda, still some houses were ruined like their roofs were ripped because of the strong wind,” said Shimura.
Even the cultural center and the disaster risk office of the town were not spared from Ursula, said Shimura.
The mayor hoped that the national and provincial governments would provide assistance to the displaced families.
