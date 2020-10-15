Dachser adds weekly Frankfurt-Shanghai charter rotations for the autumn peakDACHSER_ASL_Charter.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Starting in mid-October, logistics service provider Dachser is increasing its network capacities by adding peak season charters to connect Asia and Europe

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – While production is gradually recovering, cargo space is still limited owing to the reduced number of passenger flights. In light of this situation, Dachser Air & Sea Logistics is launching seasonal charters to cope with the expected high demand in the fourth quarter of the year.

DACHSER is again offering a dedicated premium charter program this fall.

“The market in Asia has now picked up speed again with production ramping up, and we are seeing increasing tonnages for export. With passenger flights not likely to resume to pre-Corona level, we can expect a lively peak season this year,” said Edoardo Podestà, COO Air & Sea Logistics explained the situation. “Additional capacities have been created for this purpose.”

From mid-October until the end of the year, a Boeing 747-400 will be flying once a week as a full charter between Frankfurt and Shanghai. Dachser is also handling Europe-wide distribution with its own Road network via the Frankfurt Import Gateway.

Premium product under current market conditions

Dachser has been offering this peak season charter for the third consecutive year. Fixed transit times make the service reliable and enable customers to plan ahead.

With the seamless integration of its road and air & sea logistics networks, Dachser is able to respond quickly to changing route situations in Europe and accelerate the pickup and delivery processes.

“At Dachser we have a strong global network capability, so we are well prepared for the ‘new normal’ and offer our customers a reliable solution in volatile market conditions,” Podestà summed up.

The logistics provider is at the same time running weekly charters for the Hong Kong-Frankfurt route and the Transatlantic Frankfurt-Chicago rotation service.