Dachser appoints Jesper Larsen to lead South East AsiaJesper-Larsen.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 April 2022 – Born in Denmark, Jesper Larsen has been in the logistics sector for more than 20 years. During this time he has worked in Denmark, Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines and Hong Kong for renowned logistics companies. Larsen joined Dachser in 2018 as Managing Director of Dachser Hong Kong. After successfully managing the Hong Kong organization for more than three years with strong results, he now takes responsibility of the South East Asia cluster.

Jesper Larsen, Managing Director of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics South East Asia

Prior to Larsen’s appointment, the role had been vacant and was being remotely steered by Dachser Asia Pacific regional management. With strengthened leadership of South East Asia now in place, the company aims to grow relationships with customers who will benefit from faster decision making. Furthermore, the international freight forwarder will increase product offerings tailored to local market needs.

“South East Asia is an important area with large contributions to the global supply chain. We want to play a bigger role in this part of the world to continue supporting our customers’ needs. With our industry-specific solutions, we are confident we can add value to their supply chains”, said Larsen.

“On top of that we have a superior road network in Europe along with well-established air and sea gateways. Therefore, we look forward to offering our customers a seamless connection for air and sea logistics to our Dachser European Logistics road network”.

A great place to work

“To realize our growth ambitions, we are constantly looking for ambitious and skilled new colleagues to support us on this journey. We have a lot to offer the right candidates in terms of opportunities, responsibility and a fun working environment. We look forward to welcoming new talents in the months and years to come,” Larsen concluded.