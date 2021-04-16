Dada Group’s JDDJ Accelerated the Aging-Friendly Updates For Elderly Consumers

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that its JDDJ platform is accelerating the application updates for elderly people by launching the “elderly version”. The new version provided large fonts, minimal options and other functions, so that elderly users can quickly find the product information they need and order medicines and fresh foods conveniently, especially for on-demand needs such as buying medicines at night.



A Dada volunteer helped the elderly consumer using the JDDJ application

Earlier this year, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Special Action Plan for Internet Application Aging-Friendly Transformation And Accessibility Improvement”. The Special Action Plan aims to address the difficulties encountered by special user groups such as the elderly and the disabled when using the Internet. JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada, was selected into the first list of 43 Applications, which are aging-friendly and barrier-free.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Municipal Government held the “Happy Elderly People Living In G Age” campaign and launching ceremony. As one of Shanghai’s famous Internet enterprises, Dada Group was invited. This voluntary program aims to help the elderly people living a better life by adopting technology.

At the event, Dada Group also appointed some retired volunteers as “Digital Experience Officers”, who would share their opinions for better APP updates.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol “DADA.”

