Dada Haibo System Awarded Best Practice Case of Retail Technology Innovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that its Dada Haibo omni-channel online retail operating system was awarded the 2021 Best Practice Case of Retail Digital Transformation and Technology Application by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA).

Dada Haibo System integrates the operations of marketing, products, users, account reconciliation and order fulfillment in a systematic, digitalized, and standardized platform, which has significantly improved operating efficacies and reduced cost for a lot of leading retailers in China. According to the latest list of 2020 China’s Top 100 supermarket chains released by CCFA, 45 of the Top 100 supermarkets have been adopting the system.

The deployment of Dada Haibo system at Wangzhongwang Supermarket, a leading supermarket chain in Jiangxi Province, has been acknowledged by CCFA for its impressive digital transformation. This merchant had hoped to boost sales through O2O channels, but was struggling with losses caused by a lack of detailed operational data. By adopting Dada Haibo system, they were able to automate financial reconciliation process for omni-channel businesses. And Dada Haibo’s visualized dashboard enables them to analyze operational data across dimensions, including sales channels, stores, product categories and SKUs. Through adopting the Haibo System, the merchant’s omni-channel O2O sales increased by over 50% from previously. In addition, the profit margin of their O2O business improved by 3.5 times.

“Since our cooperation with Dada Group was established, Wangzhongwang has made rapid progress in new retail and achieved wonderful growth in digital operations and O2O business,” said Rong Hu, Chairman of Wangzhongwang Supermarket.

As of the end of August, Dada Haibo System had been adopted by more than 4300 retail chain stores, up significantly from 3300 stores as of the end of April, and the number keeps going up. Haibo system has already been proven that’s able to increase the efficiency of retailers’ O2O business and also to increase partners’ revenue from O2O business. Last year, Dada Haibo system was also awarded the 2020 China’s Best Practice Case of Retail Digitalization by CCFA.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol “DADA.”

