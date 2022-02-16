Daehan Rehabilitation Hospital Putrajaya Supports Long-Covid Rehabilitation PatientsDaehan-Logo-Square.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 16 February 2022 – The Health Ministry

of Malaysia recently

announced that long Covid-19 patients

will undergo medical

rehabilitation for extended period of time. Health Minister Khairy

Jamaluddin mentioned Daehan Putrajaya Rehabilitation Hospital as one of the private hospitals capable of providing

Long Covid rehab

in Malaysia.

Daehan recently treated 16 patients recovering from severe

Covid under the MOH decanting program. All of them required

oxygen supplement upon admission. After

2-8 weeks of rehabilitation, all of them

were discharged without the need of home oxygen therapy. 2 patients who

were on tracheostomy (breathing tubes) no longer require

them and 2 patients who were on tube feeding

can now eat normally.

The remarkable clinical outcome has surprised even the doctors

themselves. In the words of Dr Fazah Hanapiah,

President of Daehan Rehabilitation Hospital in Putrajaya, “Many had expected to leave the hospital disabled, requiring oxygen therapy

and assistance in all aspect

of life activities after Covid-19 infection. Some had prepared to purchase

wheelchairs and oxygen concentrators. However, with intensive post Covid rehabilitation, all our patients returned

home without the need of home oxygen therapy.

We want to provide the much-needed rehabilitation to all post Covid patients,

so they too be given the opportunity for a new

lease of life.”

One of Daehan’s

patients, Yvonne was a transfer

patient from Hospital

Sungai Buloh who underwent 6 sessions of intensive in-patient

rehabilitation with us. Initially falling prey to Covid-19 in August 2021, she was rendered bed-bound and even

struggled to breathe sitting up. Her poor cardiorespiratory endurance was coupled by her inability

to walk and her faster-than-normal heart rate – a known post Covid complication. Not only did she

require oxygen supplements, but her condition necessitated emergency management.

After just one month in Daehan’s rehabilitative care, Yvonne is now able to carry

out activities of daily living successfully and has confidently

decided to return to work. During her time with us, her rehabilitation programme targeted pulmonary and cardiac

rehabilitation to improve cardiorespiratory function

and endurance levels; strengthening exercises for her daily motor functions and

gait training, all to equip her with skills for activities

of daily living.

“I want to thank a lot of them, especially the man there (pointing to one of the therapists). He is the one who advised me not to be scared… to stand

up and walk. […] He said, ‘You won’t fall down one’ […] and held my hand as I walked. […] So I [am very appreciative of

all of them]” said Sheryl. Initially, she was very afraid

of walking due to affected

muscle tissues and nerves following

her Covid infection. However, with the encouragement of the staff at Daehan, she

practiced walking in her room slowly such

that she was able to stand up and walk independently and confidently. “I think I can never forget you all because this was my first time in the ward and

[…] I am very happy to

know all of you all“.

Currently, although she is under cardiology

follow-ups, she has since been discharged and no longer requires oxygen

supplements.

Another such

patient, Kent (not his real name) was admitted under Daehan’s intensive daycare rehabilitation for a total of 6 sessions

following his infection

in mid-June 2021. 24 days of hospitalization after an ICU admission was

enough to witness a deterioration in his condition, and a developing infection in his epidural

space, which ultimately led to spinal cord compression. Upon admission to Daehan, he was paraplegic with

poor lower-body balance due to impacted nerves and muscle tissues.

Difficulties in breathing and urinary drainage were just some

of the problems he suffered from. However,

after undergoing rehabilitation at Daehan Rehabilitation Hospital Putrajaya, he

has now regained normal

lower limb strength

with better control

and posture and now has continent bladder

and bowel control. Although post-rehabilitation has witnessed a

dramatic improvement in his ambulation abilities,

he still relies on a walking frame for now. However, with continued efforts, he

is likely to be able to ambulate independently.