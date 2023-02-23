Daft Punk Announce ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition with Unreleased Music

Daft Punk have announced a 10th anniversary edition of fourth and final studio album Random Access Memories containing 35 minutes of previously-unreleased music from the French electronic pioneers.

The expanded edition – which will be released as a two-CD set, three-LP vinyl edition, download and arrive on streaming platforms Friday, 12th May – will feature nine tracks unearthed from the vault. Among them are an “early take” of mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’, studio outtakes of album opener ‘Give Life Back to Music’, and ‘Horizon’ – previously only available as a Japan-exclusive bonus track.

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories Reissue Arrives in May

[embedded content]

Other rarities include an early demo of an unreleased song called ‘Infinity Repeating’ and an unfinished track titled ‘Prime’. The bonus tracks conclude with the version of Random Access Memories cut ‘Touch’ that soundtracked the band’s 2021 video announcing their breakup.

Additionally, the reissue will feature a new Atmos spatial audio mix of Random Access Memories for the first time ever. Pre-orders for the vinyl and CD editions of the 10th anniversary edition are available here.

Random Access Memories originally arrived in May of 2013, following up Daft Punk’s 2010 soundtrack for the film Tron. The album was underpinned by a desire by the duo to shift from their sample and loop-based earlier work to a more organic sound. “We wanted to do what we used to do with machines and samplers, but with people,” the group’s Thomas Bangalter said when discussing Random Access Memories prior to its release.

To that end, they collaborated with an extensive list of contributors – including Nile Rodgers, Pharrell Williams, Panda Bear, The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas, Giorgio Moroder and more. At the 2014 Grammys, Random Access Memories won Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronica Album and three other awards.

Daft Punk announced in February 2021 they were disbanding after nearly three decades. A year later, in February 2022, they announced a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 debut album Homework. Last month, Bangalter announced a solo album titled Mythologies. Set to arrive on Friday, 7th April, the orchestral work was originally commissioned for a ballet of the same name in 2021.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)

‘Give Life Back to Music’ ‘The Game of Love’ ‘Giorgio by Moroder’ ‘Within’ ‘Instant Crush’ (ft. Julian Casablancas) ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ (ft. Pharrell Williams) ‘Touch’ (ft. Paul Williams) ‘Get Lucky’ (ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers) ‘Beyond’ ‘Motherboard’ ‘Fragments of Time’ (ft. Todd Edwards) ‘Doin’ It Right’ (ft. Panda Bear) ‘Contact’ ‘Horizon’ (Japan CD) ‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes) ‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo) ‘GL’ (Early Take) ‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished) ‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests) ‘The Writing of Fragments of Time’ ‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)

