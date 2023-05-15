Daft Punk Release ‘Random Access Memories’ Outtake ‘Infinity Repeating’ w/ Julian Casablancas

Helmeted robots Daft Punk have released a previously unheard song called ‘Infinity Repeating’, which features Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. The track dates from 2013, and came from the sessions for Random Access Memories.

The track was dropped as part of the anniversary edition of RAM which was released last Friday, 12th May. The next week marks 10 years since the French duo released Random Access Memories, their last album together.

Daft Punk: ‘Infinity Repeating’ feat. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz

[embedded content]

The anniversary edition features a fistful of unreleased music, including some studio outtakes, demos, and even a short, early take of the album’s biggest single ‘Get Lucky’. There are also two minutes of just vocoder takes.

Daft Punk – that is, Thomas Bengalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – called it quits in early 2021 after 28 years together. The split was announced in classic Daft Punk fashion: with a video depicting two masked figures exploding.

Random Access Memories was the follow-up to their 2005 record Human After All, although they did release two albums of soundtrack work for Tron: Legacy in 2010 and 2011. RAM, while not critically considered the duo’s best album, was a huge commercial success – spawning ubiquitous hits like ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’.

