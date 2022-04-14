Daft Punk Share Original ‘Around The World’ Storyboards

Daft Punk have pulled back the curtain on their classic 1997 hit ‘Around The World’, sharing the original storyboards for the music video.

The video is just one of the many that noted French director Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind), has gone on to direct. Since working with Daft Punk, he’s collaborated with everyone from the likes of Radiohead to Björk; The White Stripes to Kanye West.

When it comes to Daft Punk and ‘Around The World’ though, the French group first issued the storyboard clip you can watch below all the way back in 1997 for their DVD, D.A.F.T. The song, featured on their debut album Homework, is nothing short of iconic. Check out the storyboard video below.

[embedded content]

Daft Punk announced their break up last year, issuing a love letter of a farewell to fans in the eight minute video ‘Epilogue’. The group’s final album was Random Access Memories, which was released back in 2013.