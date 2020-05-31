Dagupan City sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius heat index

MANILA, Philippines — Dagupan City in Pangasinan sizzled at a scorching 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to the state weather bureau, this was the hottest heat index recorded on Sunday followed by the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, Legazpi City in Albay, and Sangley Point in Cavite which all reported a heat index of 46 degrees Celsius.

The heat index, said Pagasa, is the “apparent temperature or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting the body.”

A heat index of 41°C or higher is considered dangerous and poses health risks.

Residents of affected areas may experience cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable for individuals engaged in continuous activities.

