Dagupan has zero cases with recovery of 4 COVID-19 patients

DAGUPAN CITY –– No coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case was posted in this City on Friday (May 15) with the recovery of four patients, who have been confined at the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) since April.

Three of the newly recovered patients are R1MC medical frontliners, while the fourth is a 37-year-old woman from Mabini town, who now resides in Barangay Bonuan Boquig.

They were confined on April 24, and were scheduled to be discharged on Friday, said Dr. Ophelia Rivera, the city’s focal person on COVID 19.

She said the three medical workers may have contracted the virus after they were exposed to patients they were treating at the hospital.

They were cleared of the disease on Thursday (May 14).

Mayor Brian Lim cautioned residents not to be complacent, saying the virus remains a threat.

“With the city’s transition into a general community quarantine on May 16, there will be more movement of people and vehicles, making it possible for the second wave of infection,” he said.

“About 25 to 30 percent of those infected with the virus are asymptomatic. They have no symptoms,” Lim said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lim had enforced strict social and physical distancing to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The Dagupan government had strengthened its testing capability, using both the rapid antibody test kits and the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test kits to immediately identify and isolate the infected.

