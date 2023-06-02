DAIA INTRODUCES DAIA HIJAB ALL DAY FRESHNESS

An Innovative Solution for Sweat Odour Control: Fresh For Hijab, Fresh For Family!

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Most Muslim women in Malaysia wear hijabs. Hijabs have also expanded in functionality and style with the arrival of new hijab fashion trends. However, Malaysia’s hot and humid climate, coupled with the current heatwave felt across the country causes everyone to sweat a lot, men, women, and children alike. With temperatures reaching up to 35°C in some parts of Malaysia, wearing a hijab can be very challenging. As wearing a hijab involves covering the head for a lengthy amount of time, this causes increased humidity in the hair, which leads to the hijab getting stained with sweat residue. Aside from that, since sweat produces an unpleasant odour, it makes hijab users feel uncomfortable, and anxious, often undermining their self-confidence.



(center from left) Effendi Loong, Country Director, Gentle Supreme Sdn Bhd, and (center from right) Lisa Surihani, the Brand Ambassador of Daia range of products officiating the launch of Daia Hijab All Day Freshness.

As a testament to its commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of Malaysian consumers, Daia, a leading laundry, and homecare brand introduces Daia Hijab All Day Freshness, an innovative solution that eliminates all odour during wash and neutralises odour during wear, providing all-day freshness.

Eliza Yanti, Spokesperson, Gentle Supreme Sdn Bhd said, “The hot weather in Malaysia makes wearing a hijab difficult. When people sweat, the bacteria from the sweat get trapped in their clothes to create a stink. I am thrilled to announce that the Daia Hijab All Day Freshness, formulated with advanced formulation, delivers high-performance Sweat Odour Control as it eliminates all odour during wash and neutralises odour during wear, making clothes clean and kept fresh all day long. Its fresh and long-lasting scent helps to keep unpleasant odours away, so you can stay active and remain fresh throughout the day”.

“As the leading brand within the premium tier powder detergent brands, we are committed to constantly providing innovative solutions to cater to our consumers’ needs. Expanding our detergent portfolio, we tapped into the hijab detergent category as we noticed the growing demand for a specially formulated detergent that can provide all-day freshness for hijab users and their families,” she added.

The Daia Hijab All Day Freshness with advanced formula with Smart Ion Technology and Sweat Odour Control delivers high-performance cleaning as it eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, removes stubborn stains, and eliminates all odours during wash and neutralises odour during wear, making clothes clean and kept fresh all day long. It is available in Powder and Liquid formats; both are gentle on the hand and suitable for indoor drying.

The new Daia Hijab All Day Freshness was unveiled today in Malaysia by our Malaysian local artist, Lisa Surihani, the Brand Ambassador of Daia range of products.

“Finding a laundry detergent that works well for you and your family’s needs can certainly make laundry an easy task. This is exactly what the Daia Hijab All Day Freshness offers. It offers you the convenience of using a single product for both your hijabs and your family’s laundry, making it a versatile and practical choice. By using Daia Hijab All Day Freshness, I can ensure that not my hijabs but also my family’s clothes receive the same high-quality cleaning and freshness. This eliminates the need for separate detergents or concerns about compromising the cleanliness or fragrance of different laundry items. To all the consumers considering Daia as their choice for detergents, my suggestion to them is to look no further. Trust the brand’s reputation and track record,” said Lisa Surihani, Brand Ambassador of Daia range of products.

Besides sharing her experience using Daia Hijab All Day Freshness, she also had a meet & greet session to engage with her fans.

The Daia Smart Hijab All Day Freshness Liquid Detergent retails at a recommended retail price of RM 26.90 for a bottle of 3.8kg while its 1.7kg soft pack retails at RM 11.90. The Daia Hijab All Day Freshness Powder Detergent retails at a recommended retail price of RM 5.95, RM 15.90 and RM 25.50 for its 750g, 2.3kg and 3.8kg respectively. These products can be purchased at all leading supermarkets nationwide.