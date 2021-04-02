Daily Covid cases skyrocket to 15,310

The Department of Health (DoH) logged its highest single-day total of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases Friday but attributed the sharp increase to the inclusion of delayed reports from testing centers.

Friday’s 15,310 cases jacked up the overall total to 771,497, the DoH reported.

The tally included the 3,709 cases that were supposed to have been turned in on March 31.

The backlog was responsible for the low 6,128 cases for that day, explained Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Vergeire blamed the backlog on problems in the department’s CovidKaya app.

Positivity was at 20.7 percent, or 7,275 out of the 35,143 tests conducted.

Nearly 99 percent of the active cases were mild, moderate or asymptomatic. The rest were either severe or critical.

The recovery rate continued to drop at 78.3 percent, or 604,368 recoveries, while 13,320 deaths were recorded.

Hospital capacity in the National Capital Region remained tight. ICU beds were 78 percent full, isolation beds at 71 percent and ward beds at 59 percent.

Vaccinations in several cities in Metro Manila were suspended during the Holy Week.

Manila, which reported beating its initial target for inoculating those with underlying conditions, stopped inoculations on Good Friday. It was expected to resume vaccinations on Black Saturday.

The Manila Health Department reported that about 11,000 persons with comorbidities got their CoronaVac jabs on Wednesday and Thursday, exceeding the city’s target of 10,500.

A total of 33,279 individuals in Manila received their shots, broken down into 13,370 medical frontliners, 11,165 persons with comorbidities, and 8,380 senior citizens.

In Taguig City, 90 percent of medical frontliners have been vaccinated, the city government said on Friday.

“If you belong in this category, you can still get vaccinated any time,” the local government said in a statement. “You may reach out to the medical institution you work for, as the City has already established lines with them.”

Taguig also started vaccinating senior citizens and those with comorbidities but was yet to report the total number of people vaccinated.

It also said residents who pre-registered will be notified once there is an available schedule.

“As of now, our vaccination rollout is dependent on the supply sent to us,” the city said.

Taguig will also open a vaccination hotline and email on Monday.

Makati City also stopped inoculations Friday and Saturday, according to the city’s official Facebook page.

The jabs will resume on Sunday morning.

Pasay City suspended vaccinations Thursday and will resume on Monday.

Inoculations in Muntinlupa City were also suspended, the city’s public information office told The Manila Times, and its resumption has yet to be announced.

On Friday, Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, made it clear that a Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) identification number or PIN is not a requirement for vaccination.

Galvez said vaccine applicants may present any valid ID.

He made the clarification after the state health insurer announced that a PhilHealth PIN was required for preregistration.

PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran retracted the statement and said a PIN was only required if beneficiaries who got vaccinated will claim for benefits in case they experience adverse effects.

The DoH also denied that a PhilHealth PIN was required.

If a government ID with picture cannot be presented, an individual may show any government documents such as cedula, barangay certificate, and birth certificate.

Some local government units started the simultaneous inoculation of senior citizens, who are No. 2 in the priority list, persons with comorbidities (No. 3) and frontline health workers (No. 1) to speed up the vaccination effort.

Galvez said some LGUs were resorting to preregistration to schedule inoculation applicants.

He encouraged the public to get prescreened or obtain early information from their LGUs.

More than 730,000 individuals have been vaccinated since March 1.

Galvez earlier said there would be a slight delay delivering Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax facility due to “global logistics constraints.”

The Philippines is expecting 1 million more doses from the Covax Facility this month.

A total of 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 were due to arrive in late March or early April.

Covax shipped 487,200 AZD1222 doses last March 4, and 38,400 more doses three days later.

The facility has earmarked at least 5.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

The government aims to inoculate 70 percent of the population, or about 70 million Filipinos, before the end of the year.

The number is expected to be enough to trigger “herd immunity,” a form of indirect protection when a sufficient percentage of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE AND JOHN ERIC MENDOZA