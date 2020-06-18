Daily Unique Visitors of Yiwugo.com has reached 800,000

YIWU, China, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. According to the recent back-office statistics of Yiwugo, the number of unique visitors (UV) has reached 800,000 per day and peaked at 950,000; the pageview (PV) volume peaked at 15 million. On average, every visitor has clicked the commodity pages for 7-8 times.

According to analysis, the reasons behind the traffic increase on Yiwugo are as follows:

1. The constantly improving functionality of the platform is the solid foundation for its traffic increase

Since the launch of Yiwugo over 8 years ago, the platform products and services have been constantly improved, and its functions have been further adapted to cater for small-commodity wholesalers and buyers. By moving all commodities of the physical market to the Internet, Yiwugo is committed to making it easier for buyers to search commodities. Through 360-degree panoramic display and live streaming, the platform ensures online and offline consistency and traceable transactions. Besides, positioned as a “generalized” wholesale platform, Yiwugo is characterized by diverse commodities, large number of transactions, and small orders. As such, it has gained popularity among micro, small, and medium start-ups by creating a convenient and reliable channel for physical store owners and online store owners.

2. Through persistent brand promotion, Yiwugo has ushered in a period of explosive growth

Sticking to the principle of independent brand development, Yiwugo has been dedicated to serving the brands it hosts over the years and seen constant increase in its own brand awareness. Today, Yiwugo has become one of the most influential B2B e-commerce platforms in the professional market of China. In addition, Yiwugo has persisted in promoting its brand overseas through Facebook and Google to reach out to more overseas buyers. To date, Yiwugo has more than 7 million followers on Facebook, and it is easy to find Yiwugo’s suppliers on Google.

3. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to buyers’ behavior and promoted the development of online platforms

Since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world into lockdown. As a result, more small-commodity deals have been shifted from offline to online. Small-commodity buyers across the world are looking for proper suppliers on Yiwugo, obtaining their contact information, and holding remote negotiations on small-commodity deals. In this way, the quarantine will not stand in the way of business communications.

4. The post-pandemic economic recovery has spurred many to restart businesses and look for sources of commodities

The pandemic has lasted half a year and delivered a heavy blow to the global economy and livelihood, especially to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Along with the economic recovery, the suppressed consumption power is being released. Everyone is seeking the most convenient way to restart economy and go back to normal life. Small commodities, as daily necessities for the general public, have also embraced a surging demand, which has led to a spike in the traffic on Yiwugo.

