Daily water interruptions for over a month in parts of Las Piñas, Bacoor, Imus

MANILA, Philippines — Maynilad Water Services announced that parts of Las Piñas City, Bacoor and Imus in Cavite will face daily water service interruption from June 28 to August 8, due to a maintenance activity in preparation for the Amihan (or northeast monsoon) season.

The Maynilad said in an advisory that it is set to replace the initial three of 14 ultrafiltration (UF) membranes at the Putatan Water Treatment Plant 2 to maintain “optimum filtration capacity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maynilad then noted that this is only the first batch in replacing all of the plant’s 14 membranes, which means more service interruptions will be scheduled soon.

“After this initial batch of three membranes is removed and changed with new ones, we will provide an update on the next schedule of service interruption for when the remaining 11 membranes will be replaced,” said Maynilad.

FEATURED STORIES

“This activity is being done in preparation for the Amihan Season, which is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023,” it added.

The water provider then urged affected customers to store enough water supply on times it is available, also reminding them to let their water flow out briefly until it clears upon the resumption of water services.

Below is the list of areas that will temporarily lose water for over a month:

Las Piñas City (5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily until August 8)

Almanza Uno (Doña Josefa Village, Great Plains, and Lower Laong)

Pilar (Camella Homes Pilar, Gloria Compound, Pag-asa Compound, Maligaya Compound, and Pilar Village)

Talon Dos (BF Resort, Castilian Classics, Fronterra, Veraville Villa Grande Abel Nose, and Veraville Villa Gande Royale)

Talon Singko (Agro Homes 1 & 2, Christian Ville, Delnor Subdivision, Emaus, Doña Leoncia Homes, Golden Acres, Hamilton

Heights, along Marcos Alvarez, Manuela Homes, Pamplona Metrocor, Pamplona Metrocor 1, Mike Sell, Moonwalk Village,

Prutas Neighborhood, Rainbow Village, Royal South, Saint Scholastica, Samata Savior Ville, Soldier Hills 2, Teresa Park, Villa

Pangarap, Veraville 3, Veraville Homes 3A, Veraville Fremont, Veraville Townhomes Classic, Veraville Townhomes 1, Villa Luningning, and Wonder Land)

Bacoor City (5 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until August 8)

Molino I (Marcos Alvarez Extension from Evergreen to St. Joseph Homes)

Molino Ill (Bagong Silang Blk 2, Bagong Silang P3, Bagong Silang Blk 3-2, Bagong Samahan ng Magkakapitbahay, Katherine

Townhomes, Lynville-Annville Subdivision, Green Valley Subdivision, Magdiwang Subdivision, Melrose Park, Molino Park

Homes, Molino Road Westside, Molino Heights Subdivision, Molino Road Westside (Avenida Rizal to Daanghari; Kanluran 2 Village), Progressive Village 12, 14 & 16, Queensrow (Bagong Silang Phase 1 & 2, Strikeville I, Town & Country Homes, Villa Cristorey Vizcarra Compound and Villa Maria)

Molino IV (Along Molino Road Westside (Phoenix to Paradiso)), Along Molino Road Eastside (from Daanghari to Dasmariñas Boundary, Duplex Subdivision, Elisa Homes Phase 2A, Georgetown Heights Phase 1 &2, Likha Village, Mary Homes, and Max Village)

Molino VI (BF Topman 2 and Soldier Hills Phase 1 to 4)

Molino VIl (Bagong Silang Interior, San Lorenzo Ruis Subdivision,and St. Joseph Homes)

Queens Row Central

Queens Row East

Queens Row West (Sunvar Subdivision (Garden City II))

San Nicolas Ill (Bagong Kampi, Evergreen Street, Greenvalley Subdivision, Molino I (from Soldiers Hills Phase 1 Gate exiting Marcos Alvarez), NSGB, Poor’s Park, River Side, Samahang Magkakapit-bisig and Villa Mateo Subdivision)

Imus City (10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until August 8)

Pasong Buaya I (Vermosa Estates)

Pasong Buaya Il (Pasong Buaya Il Road and Vermosa Estates)

RELATED STORIES:

Dams supplying water to Metro Manila at normal levels – MWSS

NCR water deficit looms in 2023 with growing population — MWSS RO

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>