Dain Leaders tests the digital tracking technology for international students using the ‘Proof of Concept (PoC).’

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dain Leaders(http://www.dainleaders.com/), a Blockchain edutech specialist, has announced that they have supported the proof of concept (PoC) of Blockchain for international student matching platform.

Dain Leaders joined a recent project of the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for the proof of concept to prevent forgery and alteration of documents required for the admissions of international students and reduce the amount of work required to verify authenticity for the credibility of admissions process.

There currently are about 160,000 international students from 180 countries taking degree programs and language training courses at colleges in Korea. As more international students are coming to Korea every year, cases of applicants submitting fraudulent documents for illegal employment are also growing. Therefore, it is difficult for the colleges and other educational institutions to verify the authenticity of documents that have been forged so elaborately.

Fortunately, the integrated digital tracking platform for international students based on Blockchain makes it easy to review the documents to enhance the credibility of admissions procedure. The procedure compares the original copies of documents recorded onto the Blockchain in hash value to the files requested by colleges and other educational institutions to ensure alignment.

“As untact business has widely spread worldwide due to COVID19, it is expected to serve as a new platform to bring some of the manual processes of the admissions procedure into the online systems,” said President Moo-ho Lim of Dain Leaders. “The proof of concept (PoC) ensures the credibility of documents submitted by international students and tracks them systematically. Even after the project, it will continue to be improved with the feedback of diverse users, including colleges, educational institutions, international students, study abroad agencies, and more.”

Dain Leaders is an edutech specialist with technology that leads the global market of untact education by developing optimized customer-centered systems and bringing blockchain, AI, and Big Data together for educational institutions and companies in Korea and abroad.