Dain Leaders visualizes the digital tracking platform for international students made available by the Blockchain technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kim (36), an official handling international student admissions at College A in Korea, is spending too much time reviewing the application forms from international students for authenticity.

Linhuei (18), a student from Ho Chi Minh, has recently gained interests in the Korean Wave and decided to study in Korea. She wants to know a lot about the Korean colleges and culture, but it is hard for her to find accurate information.

For the past few years, the number of international students pursuing degree programs and language training courses at colleges in Korea has been growing and more are demanding online tracking systems for the untact business due to COVID19. In order to review the enormous number of application forms of international students, a platform is required to simplify the procedure.

Dain Leaders, a Blockchain edutech specialist of Korea, has attracted attention by launching the digital tracking platform on which students can certify their documents and submit application forms online.

Dain Leaders is testing technology for the stability and credibility of data on the platform through the proof of concept (PoC) project sponsored by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for commercial application later this year.

The biggest benefit is that it can save time and cost. International students who wished to apply for a college in Korea had to prepare the same packet of application forms every single time and pay the application fees redundantly. The digital tracking platform has the embedded Smart Contract tool, so they can apply for several colleges using their verified documents.

In case of school officials who had to process all application packets manually can use the convenient and efficient online systems and save space without the paperwork. The documents of applicants cannot be forged or altered by certain individuals or groups as they are recorded on the Blockchain network to ensure credibility and security.

“We will continue to improve the service to save and manage on the Blockchain network all the transcripts, degrees, and resumes of international students, so they can use their records while studying in Korea and finding jobs after graduation,” said the spokesperson of Dain Leaders.

Dain Leaders is an edutech specialist with technology that leads untact education by developing optimized customer-centered systems and bringing blockchain, AI, and Big Data together for educational institutions and companies in Korea and abroad. For more information, you can visit Dain Leaders’ official website. (http://www.dainleaders.com/)