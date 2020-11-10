Dallas Woods Teams Up With Miiesha On ‘Heaven Of My Own’

Dallas Woods has teamed up with Miiesha to deliver a catchy as velcro track, ‘Heaven Of My Own’. The production mixed with Miiesha’s vocals and Woods’ bars makes for something really special.

On the new track, Dallas Woods says, “I was hooked as soon as I heard this beat from Pip Norman (aka Countbounce). I had been dealing with some demons when I heard it for the first time but was finally starting to see progress in my healing journey and resonated with it melodically and lyrically.”

“I’ve always had too much pride when it came to being honest about my demons because I felt it was taboo for men to show emotion and ask for help, which is the furthest thing from the truth,” says Woods.

“I just tried to channel the positive energy from all the things that I had been doing to get better physically and mentally and really ask questions of myself, which then allowed me to dig deeper into what heaven would look like to me. I’d just love people to embrace the positive energy this song creates!”

‘Heaven Of My Own’ isn’t Dallas Woods’ first collab this year. He joined forces with Baker Boy and Sampa the Great for ‘Better Days’ back in September.

Miiesha has had a huge year too. The Woorabinda artist released her debut album, picked up nominations for The J Awards and the ARIA Awards, and performed as part of the National Indigenous Music Awards.

Listen to ‘Heaven Of My Own’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]