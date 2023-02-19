Damien Rice Announces 2023 Australian Theatre Tour

Irish musician Damien Rice has announced his return to live performances, with the acclaimed songwriter scheduling an Australian tour for May 2023. The upcoming shows will be some of Rice’s first since 2019, the same year he last visited Australia.

Rice will begin his Australian tour at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on 12th May, ahead of shows in Melbourne, Geelong, Hobart, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast.

Rice launched his music career in the early ‘90s as a member of Irish band Juniper. He left the group in 1998 and released his debut solo album, O, in 2002. The album was critically acclaimed, leading to the release of 9 in 2006. Rice’s latest album is 2014’s My Favourite Faded Fantasy.

Rice visited Australia in February 2019, following a 12-year absence. He submitted a cover of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ to the Songs For Australia benefit album in early 2020. His first live shows in over three years will take place in Europe next month.

Damien Rice 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 12th May – ​Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 16th May – ​Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 18th May – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, 20th May – ​Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Monday, 22th May – ​Concert Hall QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 24th May – ​HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

