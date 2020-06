BUSINESS tycoon Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr. died late Tuesday night.

He was 85.

His first cousin Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. confirmed this to The Manila Times on Wednesday morning but did not provide any details, saying he was shocked when he learned of the news.

Cojuangco served as the chief executive officer and chairman of San Miguel Corporation. He also managed three teams in the Philippine Basketball Association — Magnolia, San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.