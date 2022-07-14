Danger Mouse & Black Thought Release ‘Aquamarine’ With Michael Kiwanuka

Danger Mouse & Black Thought (The Roots) have given us another taste of their forthcoming collabortive album Cheat Codes, releasing a new single dubbed ‘Aquamarine’.

The woozy slice of hip-hop also features British vocalist Michael Kiwanuka delivering a soulful hook.

Watch: Danger Mouse & Black Thought ‘Aquamarine’ (feat Michael Kiwanuka)

Speaking about his involvement in the track, Kiwanuka says the music inspired him to write lyrics centered around the theme of courage.

“When I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path,” the singer explains.

“I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around’. At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down’. For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

The single comes accompanied by a kaleidoscopic music video directed by UK creative duo UNCANNY, which you can check out above.

Meanwhile, you can hear the full album Cheat Codes when it drops on Friday, 12th August.

In addition to Michael Kiwanuka, the record features the likes of A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Kid Sister, MF DOOM, Joey Bada$$, Conway the Machine and more.

