“Dani Barretto, husband celebrate first wedding anniversary”

Dani Barretto and Xavi Panlilio celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on Thursday, April 23.

The lifestyle vlogger and her DJ-husband shared their anniversary greetings for each other in their respective Instagram accounts.

“A year ago today, I married the man of my prayers,” said Dani.

“Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary, Husband!! I am who I am today because of you and your love. I love you endlessly, Xavi,” she added.

Xavi, for his part, said he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with “the love of my life.”

“A year ago I married the love of my life! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life witnessing how great of a mother and wife you are. I love you so much and I would do absolutely anything for you! Happy anniversary,” he said.

Dani and Xavi tied the knot at a church wedding at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati on April 23, 2019, just two months after they got engaged.

The couple has since welcomed their first child, Millie, who was born in September the same year.