“Dani Barretto introduces daughter to the Legaspi family”

Vlogger Dani Barretto has finally introduced her daughter to her family from the side of her estranged father, actor Kier Legaspi.

On Instagram Stories on Sunday, Dani posted a photo of her with her child and husband Xavi Panlilio, bonding with her uncle and aunt-in-law Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel, their kids Mavy and Cassy, her grandmother Hershey, and some other relatives.

Noticeably missing from the family get-together, however, was Kier.

It can be recalled that Dani, in a vlog she posted just a month before her wedding, had admitted that she and her father have not been on speaking terms for almost six years now.

“My dad and I never really had a solid relationship. All I know is he’s my dad and that’s it. We had a brief relationship, which was like two months. It was nice,” she said.

Her said wedding with Xavi took place at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati last April, five months prior to her giving birth to their first child.