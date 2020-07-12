“Dani Barretto reveals her breastfeeding experience: ‘I felt like I was doing something wrong’”

First time mom Dani Barretto gives her followers a glimpse of her breastfeeding journey for the past ten months.

With her daughter Millie turning 10 months old, Dani Barretto looked like she has fully embraced motherhood as she and husband Javi Panlilio have become hands on parents to their firstborn. The eldest daughter of Marjorie Barretto has also become vocal about sharing her experiences with motherhood on social media. Last July 10, she posted about her journey through breastfeeding her baby daughter. Recently, another first time mom Miriam Quiambao also shared her breastfeeding experience with her son Elijah who is now more than a year old.

On her Instagram account, Dani wrote, “I’ve been constantly asked about my breastfeeding journey, because I never really shared it with anybody except my family. Lagi niyo ko tinatanong if nagbe-breastfeed ako, and if napansin niyo, hindi ko lagi sinasagot. It has been a constant battle between me and my frustrations. It has been a tough yet beautiful journey that I will not trade for the world. So here’s our story.

“Latching was the hardest for me and Millie. Millie didn’t know how to latch the first time I tried to breastfeed her when she was born. It was a constant frustration for the both of us. Naalala ko nasa hospital palang kami, sobrang di ko alam gagawin ko. Iyak siya ng iyak kasi hindi siya maka latch, feel ko nun kasalanan ko kung bakit nahihirapan anak ko. I really beat myself up for it. Di ko kaya nakikita siyang sobrang frustrated and hirap. when we brought her home, we tried again and again, hindi talaga ako tumigil until maka latch siya. And she finally did. It took almost a week of practicing and sleepless nights trying and trying to latch. The whole week took a toll on me, sinisi ko talaga sarili ko kung bakit hindi maka latch si Millie. I felt like I was doing something wrong. Feeling ko I let my daughter down. Dahil dun, My milk supply got very low, and the stress was another battle I had to overcome. I didn’t have enough milk for my daughter. It came to a point where I had to ask milk from a friend of mine just to have enough for Millie. Hiyang hiya ako, Feeling ko I failed as a mother cause hindi ako maka produce ng enough milk for my Millie.”