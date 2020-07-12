“Dani Barretto: ‘Stop comparing my daughter to other babies’”

Dani Barretto lamented the bashing her daughter has been receiving from netizens on social media.

Dani Barretto did not hold back her words as she lambasted the netizens who have been bashing her nine-month-old daughter Millie on social media.

In a series of tweets, Dani lamented the fact that some people have made efforts to create fake accounts to bash her daughter.

“Grabe ‘yung effort ng mga tao diyan gumawa ng fake account para i-bash ‘yung 9-month-old kong anak! Grabe kayo,” she wrote.

She added: “How the hell do you sleep at night? Ganon ba kayo kalungkot sa buhay na pati ‘yung bata na wala pang kamalay-malay sa mundo i-babash niyo?”

In another tweet, Dani told the bashers of her daughter to stop comparing Millie with other babies, adding she wants her to grow at her own pace.

“And please stop comparing my daughter to other babies. Whether it’s a compliment or an insult, it’s just not f**king right. Hindi kami magician, magulang kami. Let our kids grow at their own pace. How did social media get toxic?”

Dani married her husband Xavi Panlilio in April 2019. In September of the same year, she gave birth to her daughter Millie.

Dani Barretto is the daughter of Marjorie Barretto with Kier Legaspi. She has four other siblings namely Julia, Claudia, Leon, and Erich.

Unlike her younger sibling Julia, Dani has pursued a career as a vlogger and influencer.