“Danica Sotto celebrates 13th anniversary with husband Marc Pingris”

Danica Sotto shares just how appreciative she is of her better half in an Instagram post.

After celebrating their 13th anniversary together, Danica Sotto-Pingris shared a sweet birthday post for hubby Marc Pingris last March 3. She posted a throwback photo of their trip to France when they were newlyweds.

The couple now have two children Anielle Micaela and Jean Michael who they lovingly raise together and homeschool.

Danica wrote:

“Photos both taken 13 years ago in France with my chubby cheeks and na murder na bangs. 🥰

Happy 13th anniversary my Bebe @jeanmarc15 . Still thinking of our convo last night when you said ang bilis ng panahon. We both said that it doesn’t feel like 13 years. Super senti mode!!! Thank you because after all these years you’re still the same guy who makes me laugh and makes me feel secure. You really have a golden heart. I appreciate how hard you work for our family pero sana lang bawasan ang pagiging too worried. 🤪Remember how God has always been faithful to us. His promises are true. Don’t you ever forget that. I’ll always be here to love and support you no matter what. Thank you for loving me and the kids so much. Inaro ta ka , jet’aime, I love you” ️