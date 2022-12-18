Daniel Andrews Apologises For ‘Extreme, Inhumane Acts Committed’ Against Archie Roach

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews used his appearance at the recent state memorial service of Archie Roach to apologise for the “extreme, inhumane acts” committed against the late Indigenous musician. As The Music reports, Andrews’ comments were made as part of Thursday evening’s memorial service at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in which he appeared to “make a profound apology” in lieu of a speech.

“As Premier of Victoria, and along with the Victorian government, we acknowledge the immense pain, suffering and despair placed upon Archie due to past government policies and laws,” Andrews began. “We deeply and genuinely acknowledge his continued resilience, strength and courage in his journey of recovery.

Archie Roach – ‘Took The Children Away’

[embedded content]

“On behalf of the Victorian government, we make this overdue apology to you, Archie,” he added. “The Victorian government apologises for the forced removal from your family, from your country, community, culture and language. And for depriving you of your birthright by actions perpetrated on you.”

“We apologise for the extreme, inhumane acts committed against you, the torture, the unspeakable hurt and the intergenerational trauma that you and your family continue to carry and experience due to your removal,” Andrews concluded. “I am sorry. We are sorry.”

Roach passed away on 30th July at the age of 66, having been born in the Victorian town of Mooroopna in 1956. A member of the Stolen Generations, Roach was just three years old when he and his sisters and brothers were forcibly removed from their family and placed in an orphanage.

When Roach was 15, he was alerted to the existence of his family after his sister, Myrtle, contacted him to inform him of his mother’s passing. In 1990, Roach spoke about the Stolen Generations and his own experiences on his debut single, ‘Took The Children Away’, which featured on his debut album, Charcoal Lane.

