“Daniel, Enrique, James? Ruffa Gutierrez asked to choose”

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez was put on the spot by television host Vice Ganda on Sunday as she was asked to choose who among young actors Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil, and James Reid is she willing to have a relationship with.

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez was put on the spot by television host Vice Ganda on Sunday as she was asked to choose who among young actors Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil, and James Reid is she willing to have a relationship with.

In the “Sagot o Lagot” segment of “ Gandang Gabi Vice “, the 45-year-old readily said that she would not pick Daniel as he is her godson in real life.

“Obviously, out si Daniel kasi inaanak ko ‘yan. Medyo kadirs naman, ‘di ba, na parang, ‘eww,'” she explained.

Ruffa went on to answer that she will choose James over Enrique, but in one condition: that he would be willing to learn to be more of a homebody and less of a partygoer just like her.

“Si James. Pero, tuturuan ko siyang maging homebody kasi lakwatsa nang lakwatsa, ‘di ba,” she said.

“Si Enrique kasi masyadong tisoy, parang… gusto ko medyo bad boy pero hindi naman kasing bad boy ni James,” she added.

Ruffa’s answer then prompted Vice Ganda to defend James, saying that the actor is actually polite and well-behaved, in contrary to what rumors and the media say about him. The actress, however, maintained her answer and said: “Hindi, mabait siya pero ‘di ba ‘yung parang… may pagka-bad boy.”

Ruffa appeared as a guest on “ Gandang Gabi Vice ” to promote the afternoon drama “ Love Thy Woman “.

Watch the full video below:

[embedded content]