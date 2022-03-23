Daniel Johns Launches The Philanthrophic ‘FutureNeverFund’

The FutureNeverFund has arrived, Daniel Johns‘ new philanthropic venture, to help ‘people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention’.

The artist announced the launch of the FutureNeverFund on Instagram, explaining that he wanted to launch a charity to raise funds and awareness for a range of individuals ‘doing extraordinary things around the world’.

The organisations involved haven’t been publicly named yet, but the FutureNeverFund will donate money to four charities, with a focus on helping to improve disadvantaged First Nations communities, as well as aiding the animal welfare sector and helping build ‘diversity in the Australian arts’.

In his post, Johns has explained: “I recognise that I’m in a very privileged position to use my platform to help raise funds and awareness for a number of inspiring groups doing extraordinary things around the world.”

The FutureNeverFund kicks off with a $20,000 injection from Johns himself, and will be increased through a variety of avenues including unique merchandise capsules, fundraising events and auctions. Each charity will receive equal disbursement of the funds accumulated through the FutureNeverFund.

View Daniel Johns’ full statement below.

Through the FutureNeverFund, Johns has asked fans to contribute to the cause in whatever way they feel comfortable. With more information still to be rolled out, as well as Johns’ forthcoming new solo record – FutureNever – this year is panning out to be a busy and fruitful one for the beloved musician, who has re-emerged into the spotlight off the back of the successful Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast.

As he says, “I said if I was going to come back and make music again, it had to be with purpose. While the purpose behind the music was never in doubt, I wanted to ensure that there was also some purpose behind the commerce. I’m looking forward to making this something special.”

Johns’ FutureNever album is set for release on April 22nd, the follow up to his 2015 debut solo record, Talk.

To follow the FutureNeverFund, head here.