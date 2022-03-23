Daniel Johns Says He Is “Stepping Back” To Undergo Rehabilitation

Daniel Johns says he’ll be self-admitting himself into a rehabilitation centre, with the former Silverchair frontman telling fans he’s been experiencing panic attacks and self-medicating with alcohol.

“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage,” the musician wrote on Instagram earlier today. “Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks. Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy,” Johns continues. “I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation center and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

Johns has been open about his struggles with mental illness and substance use in the past. Last year, when speaking on the podcast series Who Is Daniel Johns?, the musician discussed the huge negative impact that Silverchair’s rapid rise to fame and the demands placed on his health and wellbeing.

“The experience of the podcast has helped me make peace with my past and I’m ready to tackle this new world bravely,” Johns said late last year when announcing the release of FutureNever, his first solo album since 2015’s Talk. The album is currently slated to arrive on Friday, 22nd April – it’s unclear at this stage whether the record is still planned to be released on that date.

If you or anyone you know needs help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.